WWE's Kevin Owens took to Twitter this past weekend and posted a video of himself talking about the threat of the ongoing coronavirus. During the speech, he revealed that his family has experienced loss because of COVID-19.

"A little over a month ago, my wife lost her grandfather to COVID-19 and it was awful to see it happen. He was a sweet, kind man," Owens said. "And while he was elderly, he was still taken too soon from us because if it wasn't for this virus, he'd still be here. Seeing her go through that, seeing her family go through it, was just so terrible. We had to watch his funeral on Zoom, we had to see the affect it had on her mother/my mother in-law who wasn't even able to give her dad a proper goodbye. It was just really awful."

Owens went on to recommend the use of face masks and social distancing in public, explaining that it could make a huge difference in saving lives. He also had words for people "belittling" the individuals that do choose to take safety precautions.

"And that story is just one story among thousands like it of people who have lost loved ones in a really tragic way, and experienced awful pain when it could have been avoided. Today is my mother-in-law's birthday, so I figured it was a good time to send this message out," Owens continued. "Please, if you're going to go out in public, wear a mask. Keep [on] social distancing; it's not over. It could make a huge difference. And if you're gonna choose not to do those things, please have the decency not to admonish, belittle, and talk down to people who take those steps. I've seen a lot of that lately and it's kind of sickening. Just because you decide to trust a source of information over another does not make you smarter, or more qualified, or better than anyone."

Owens finished the video by wishing the fans well and encouraging everyone to take care of one another.

"At worst, wearing a mask and social distancing does nothing. At best, it helps saves lives," Owens added. "While at worst, making fun of people wearing a mask, and not wearing a mask yourself, and telling people not to wear a mask can help spread this disease and make things worse. And at best, if you're doing that and belittling people and calling them ignorant for wearing masks, at best, you're making fun of people who are trying to do what they think is best for their community. So, let's try to remember that. Let's not think we're better than anyone else and let's take care of each other, let's help each other out. And everybody, take care. Thank you."

As previously noted, AEW's Dax Harwood and MLW star Low Ki took some time out this past weekend to trade their opinions on using face masks in public. Part of Ki's statement included him saying, "I respect your right to remain ignorant, be ruled by fear and not by logic or intelligence, wear a mask, 'social distance' that ultimately harms your health now and, in the future, provided I do not pay for your bad decisions".

You can see the full video from Owens below: