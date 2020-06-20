WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle did another fan Q&A on his Facebook page, revealing his favorite cinematic WWE match so far has been The Undertaker defeating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36.

"[I enjoyed] Firefly Funhouse and Randy vs. Edge, but the Taker vs. AJ match was my favorite because Taker deserved a match like that near the end of his career," Angle responded. "I suggested he face AJ at 'Mania last year. I guess he thought it was a great idea."

Angle was also asked if he thought WWE Superstars have lost their "it factor" after kayfabe became less important and WWE went PG.

"I think the PG Era is good for wrestling," Angle wrote. "I understand that we had more creative control over our characters before PG, but the fact that the PG Era came around has helped the wrestlers stay healthier. Drug tests, physicals, doctors, trainers, have become important to taking care of the health of superstars.

"The Attitude Era was special, but the wrestlers did not have the benefits of what these superstars have today. PG Era needed to happen. Plus, the fact that WWE is marketing to families instead of young adults."

Angle was released from WWE in April due to business cuts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, He made his return to NXT TV as the special guest referee between Timothy Thatcher and Matt Riddle.

Earlier this month, Angle revealed WWE had offered him a role as Matt Riddle's manager on SmackDown, possibly leading to a match down the road. Angle noted he turned it down due to working on his Physically Fit Nutrition business.