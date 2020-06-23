Earlier today, Madison Square Garden paid tribute to The Undertaker.

The arena shared a photo of the tribute and tweeted, "Delivering 30 years of legendary moments at The World's Most Famous Arena. #ThankYouTaker @WWE"

Some of his MSG moments include his match with Kane at WrestleMania 20, the 1997 Casket Match with Vader, and when he returned to the arena in 2018 to team with Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

As reported earlier, The Undertaker has recently signed a 15 year deal with WWE.

He spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated about the deal, saying it won't keep him in the ring for 15 more years, but it will keep the brand at home.

"That extended contract is obviously not a contract that keeps me in the ring for 15 years," Taker said. "It keeps the brand at home, and there are a lot of ways that Vince thinks I can contribute to the company after my days in the ring are done."

Below is Madison Square Garden's message: