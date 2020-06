Yesterday, ROH star and head booker Marty Scurll issued a statement regarding sexual assault allegations about him. Back in 2015 after a IPW: UK show, a woman — who was 16 years old at the time — claimed Scurll coerced her to have unprotected sex while she was intoxicated. After she performed oral sex, a friend came in and told Scurll to leave. You can read her full statement and Scurll's first response here.

Earlier today, Scurll tweeted out a second statement about what happened that night and wanting to see change in the pro wrestling system going forward.

"In 2015 after a wrestling event in the UK, I had a brief consensual sexual encounter with a woman. In that moment, at a bar, in those circumstance, I had no cause to question her age. I don't say of of this lightly or to seek absolution for my ignorance. Although I did not become aware of her age until after the encounter, the reality of the age disparity is not lost on me. I understand that although our encounter was technically legal in the UK, my lack of good judgement that evening has disappointed many fans.

"This week, the woman I'm referencing bravely shared her stories of abuse she experience while attending wrestling events during that time period. My name has been included in one of the recollections she has shared. I can only speak to what I know to be true and my own actions.

"It is my understanding that this woman continuously supported our sport through her attendance at events, seminars, and training sessions, and as an industry, we failed her. I cannot begin to understand the difficulties she must be experience, and in that spirit I ask that you please continue to respect her privacy.

"My immediate priority is to seek forgiveness for unknowingly contributing to a culture that for too long has promulgated ego over humanity and hurt many along the way. For those of us with a voice that can reach beyond our own doorsteps, it is our shared responsibility to be better and do more.

"The system must change to protect the most vulnerable and provide an ecosystem where female fans and athletes can engage and participate safely. The time is now. As a person who has been identified as part of the problem, I am unreservedly committing to be part of the solution. In the very short term, I am looking to work within the industry to create better security protocols at events to provide a safe environment for all fans. Words are no longer enough, action is needed."

Ring of Honor has yet to comment on the situation regarding Scurll.