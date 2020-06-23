AEW announced yesterday the suspension of Sammy Guevara after his controversial remarks about Sasha Banks from a podcast in 2016. Banks also released a statement that the two had spoken and Guevara apologized for his comments.

With Guevara off AEW TV until further notice, his match on Wednesday against Matt Hardy is no more. AEW announced Hardy is now set to face Inner Circle's Santana. Fans are getting to vote for which "version" of Hardy will show up and "Broken" Matt is currently leading with just over 39 percent of the vote.

Before Santana was officially announced, Hardy commented on Guevara's suspension and wanting to face another Inner Circle member.

"Good on @AEWrestling for the brisk action," Hardy wrote. "Is there another Inner Circle ingrate that wants to get his ass kicked this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite?"

Below is the updated lineup:

* AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be in action

* Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy Face-off

* FTR vs. The Natural Nightmares

* "The Exalted One" Mr. Brodie Lee and Colt Cabana vs. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss

* Luchasaurus vs. Wardlow (Lumberjack Match)

* Santana vs. Matt Hardy (Fans vote on which "Version" of Matt will show up)

NEW MATCH ANNOUNCEMENT

This Wednesday on Dynamite - @Santana_Proud will go face to face with @MATTHARDYBRAND.



However, which version of #MattHardy should fight Santana? Vote below!



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) June 22, 2020