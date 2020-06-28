Matt Hardy posted a video encouraging people to wear a mask in public and why it's important not just for themselves, but for others around them. Hardy said in a perfect world he wouldn't have to put on a mask every time he left the house, but it's not a perfect world.

Hardy noted how he has his wife and three kids to consider, as well as his 86-year old father that Matt said would likely not survive if he got sick.

"Wearing a mask is not only to protect you, but to protect other people, too," Hardy said. "We have to be accountable, we have to be responsible, we have to do our individual parts in the greater good to try and help slow down this pandemic. That is the whole point here. Wearing a mask is just the right thing to do. It's being responsible, it's giving a s--- about other people out there. And if you think wearing a mask makes you weak or afraid — it doesn't. Wearing a mask makes you unselfish; it makes you intelligent.

"So, America, get your s--- together. Wear a mask. Utilize social distance. Use common sense. ... Be concerned about the greater good. Be concerned about your fellow Americans, and let's start doing everything that we can do in our power for the greater good. Let's try and slow down this pandemic, let's try and snuff this thing out, so we can get back to our normal life."

In the video below, Hardy sent out a similar message through his "Broken" Matt persona.

As noted, FTR's Dax Harwood responded to Low Ki on why it's important to wearing a mask when out and about.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit MattHardyBrand and give a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.