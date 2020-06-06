SmackDown's Matt Riddle spoke with Metro and gave his thoughts about British boxing champion Tyson Fury possibly working with WWE again.

"I mean, I think he's one of the best boxers in the history of boxing," Riddle said. "He's one of the best combat athletes I've ever seen, you know? He's a great showman, he can talk, he's charismatic. ... I think if he wants to come back to WWE and be a superstar and do it, I think he will — and I think in the future he'll have even better and bigger matches."

Riddle admitted Fury's victory (via count-out) against Braun Strowman at last year's WWE Crown Jewel wasn't his favorite match, but felt Fury had plenty of room to grow in WWE.

"His last performance in WWE was with Braun Strowman," Riddle recalled. "To be honest, I don't think I was the biggest fan of the match, but at the same time I think there's room for growth, as I've seen in his career in boxing. He's been able to do it all! I don't think anything's holding Tyson Fury back. I think right now, he's got time to learn. He's a fan, and if he really wants it, I'm pretty sure he'll get it! History has shown that before."

Since then, Fury was scheduled to appear at WrestleMania 36, but the COVID-19 pandemic prevented him from showing up.

After Drew McIntyre won the WWE Championship at 'Mania, the two have traded words, hinting at a possible match down the road.