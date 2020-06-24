MJF and Wardlow will take on Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus at AEW Fyter Fest, which airs on July 1 and July 8 at 8 pm ET on TNT.

Wardlow was able to defeat Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match on tonight's AEW Dynamite after hitting a lowblow kick and a F-10. A brawl broke out between Jurassic Express, MJF, and Wardlow after the match, so AEW President Tony Khan told commentary the Fyter Fest tag match was official.

Below is the updated card:

* Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage (AEW World Championship)

* Hangman Page and Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

* Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager (AEW TNT Championship)

* Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (AEW Women's World Championship)

* Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

* MJF and Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus