WWE SmackDown Superstar Mojo Rawley took to Twitter today to confirm that there is COVID-19 testing at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando today.

As noted, WWE nixed today's TV tapings to hold the coronavirus testing after a WWE NXT developmental talent recently tested positive for the virus. You can click here for details on the tapings change and the positive test, including a statement from WWE's Dr. Dugas. The plan for today was to test all talent, production workers and other employees.

A masked Mojo tweeted a video from his COVID-19 test and encouraged fans in case they need to take their own tests.

"Precautionary #COVID19 testing! Gotta make sure we're healthy and safe to entertain the globe every week! I'm telling you, this test is really not bad at all! No pain, just a weird feeling! So don't hesitate in case you need to take your test! #StaySafe #StayHYPED," he wrote.

WWE is expected to resume TV tapings on Wednesday at the Performance Center. Stay tuned for updates.

Below is Mojo's full tweet with video: