As previously noted, AEW ended up cancelling FTR versus The Natural Nightmares (QT Marshall & Dustin Rhodes) on last night's episode of AEW Dynamite after QT Marshall came in contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who had tested positive for COVID-19.

"Since last week's show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19," AEW President Tony Khan wrote. "Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here."

Anna Jay, Lee Johnson, Alan Angels and other talents from Marshall's gym in Decatur, Georgia were also asked not to come to the tapings, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio. Many of Marshall's students are used in the crowd at the shows, while Jay and Angels have worked matches on AEW television.

Marshall has not yet tested positive for COVID-19.

As noted, there are now multiple states that require anyone entering that has traveled through Florida to do a mandatory quarantine for two weeks before exposing themselves to the public. This could cause numerous issues for AEW stars regarding future travel and their personal lives.

