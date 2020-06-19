The #SpeakingOut movement has been growing on social media over the past 24 hours as many women have been discussing past experiences with abuse and assault in the industry.

Many independent promotions cut ties with David Starr earlier this week after a woman alleged that Starr sexually assaulted and abused her. Starr is being stripped of titles that he held in RevPro U.K., OTT, TNT Extreme and Ultimate Pro Wrestling.

Starr denied accusations that he was a sexual predator, although admitted that he was "an awful partner." Starr said that he's fine if this is the end of wrestling for him, adding, "No matter what I say, I'm the bad guy. No pity party. It is what it is."

Starr has since deactivated his social media accounts.

Accusations have since surfaced online against talent in WWE, AEW, Impact and ROH, as well as wrestling legends and a top NWA executive. There will clearly be a lot more on these stories in the coming days and weeks.

WWE already issued a statement regarding an accusation from a woman who claimed that WWE NXT UK Superstar Jordan Devlin abused her. She posted photos on her Twitter of bruises on her body which she alleged were caused by Devlin, which she since deleted. WWE's statement read, "We take any allegation of this nature very seriously and are looking into the matter."

British Wrestling Revolution noted that they removed a member of their roster weeks ago due to an accusation of inappropriate behavior. They are not releasing the name "out of respect to the wishes of the victim."

Black Label Pro announced that they are severing all ties with Johnathan Wolf after a woman claimed that he had verbally and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Jim Cornette's attorney, Steve New, indicated that they would be taking legal action regarding some serious allegations made against Cornette and his wife.

A number of people in the industry have commented on the movement. Paige wrote, "I'm only just catching up properly with social media and wow. Seeing so many of you speaking out against these disgusting humans makes me so sad to see your experiences but proud of you for telling your story. Keep using your voice. We love you and have your back"

Big E also commented on the movement, writing, "I pray our industry is swiftly rid of all these predators & abusers. To everyone brave enough to tell their story, I'm so sorry you had to endure this."

There were many other comments from stars in WWE, AEW, Impact and other promotions, you can see some of the reactions below:

