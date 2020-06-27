As reported earlier today, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will be facing WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks this Wednesday, July 1 at NXT Great American Bash. It's a non-title match.

During a Q&A on Twitter, Natalya was asked who she thought was going to win the match. She replied that it's a match where everyone wins.

"That's a match where everyone WINS," wrote Natalya. It's not giving each other 50/50.... it's giving each other 100/100. You always get what you give. You give a lot, you get a LOT."

The first night also includes NXT's first-ever Strap Match with Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis, a 2-on-1 mixed action Handicap Match with Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley, and Tegan Nox Vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim in a Fatal 4 Way Match to determine the No. 1 Contender to NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai.

The second night of NXT Great American Bash is on July 8. On that night, NXT Champion Adam Cole will take on North American Champion Keith Lee in a Winner Take All Match.