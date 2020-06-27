NXT General Manager William Regal just announced WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks will go against NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai at this Wednesday's NXT Great American Bash. It will be a non-title match.

"It seems the past and the present are in conflict once again and the #WWENXT Universe will have the pleasure of seeing it happen. It is OFFICIAL. This Wednesday, on night 1 of #NXTGAB, it'll be #NXTWomensChampion @shirai_io vs. @SashaBanksWWE in a non-title match! #WeAreNXT"

After both Bayley and Banks were attacked by Io Shirai two weeks ago on NXT, Shirai stated on social media, "This is my house. This is my NXT."

Earlier today Banks put out a challenge to Shirai:

"Who do you think you are? Coming out and saying that this is your NXT," Banks said. "Well, Io, 'ding dong!' There would be no NXT without Bayley and I. So what do you say at Great American Bash this Wednesday. Me and you. One-on-one. Cuz rent's due boo-boo, and it's time to collect."

With Bayley set to be in Sasha's corner, Shirai responded:

"Sasha. Bayley. You are more than welcome to come to my NXT again," Shirai said. "Just be ready — for the same reasons as last time."

Below is the updated card for next week's show:

* Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis (Strap Match)

* Aliyah and Robert Stone vs. Rhea Ripley (Ripley must join The Robert Stone Brand, if she loses)

* Tegan Nox vs. Dakota Kai vs. Candice LeRae vs. Mia Yim (Fatal 4-Way to crown a new number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship)

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks vs. NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai (Non-Title Match)

Night two will take place on July 8 and the only official match so far is NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. NXT North American Champion Keith Lee in a "Winner Take All" Title Match.