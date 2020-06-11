On tonight's season finale of "Total Bellas," Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev revealed their baby's sex.

The couple will be having a boy in August.

Nikk was live-tweeting during the finale and wrote, "We can't wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!!"

As noted back in January, Nikki and Brie revealed they were both pregnant and are each due only a week and a half apart. For Brie, this will be her second child, while this will be Nikki's first child.

Below are a few tweets about the gender reveal: