NJPW announced a new show, Lion's Break Collision, will stream on NJPW World every Friday night at 10 pm ET. The show will future a mix of veteran and new names going up against each other in the ring.

Lion's Break Collision features mostly American talent, some from the NJPW LA Dojo, and some indie wrestlers such as, Jeff Cobb, TJP, and Tom Lawlor. The former MLW Champion will making his debut for the company.

Tapings took place last week on a closed set at Oceanville Pavilion in Port Hueneme, California.

Below is the announced card for the first show:

* Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin

* Jeff Cobb and Rocky Romero vs. TJP and Karl Fredericks