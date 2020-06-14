NJPW held a set of Lion's Break Collision TV tapings yesterday in the Los Angeles area, according to PWInsider. The show was a closed set with social distancing rules in place and about nine or ten matches were filmed.

The roster featured American talent, including former MLW Champion Tom Lawlor, making his debut for the company. Others who wrestled were: Karl Fredericks, Misterioso, Alex Coughlin, Clark Connors, Rocky Romero, TJP, and Jeff Cobb.

No word yet on when these matches will air.

As noted, NJPW will return to live shows in Japan, beginning tomorrow. The New Japan Cup will start on June 16 and run through July 3.