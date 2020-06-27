As we reported, NJPW has a new upcoming weekly show called, Lion's Break Collision. The show will stream on NJPW World every Friday night at 10 p.m. ET. The first episode will be on July 3.

NJPW has announced today, LEC will be sponsoring the show.

LEC stands for Life, Enjoyment, and Convenience. One of their products is the stain removing sponge, Gekiochi-Kun.

Tapings of Lion's Break Collision took place weeks ago on a closed set in Port Hueneme, California. The first show will feature Clark Connors, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romeo, Alex Coughlin, and Jeff Cobb.