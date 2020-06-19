The government of Orlando, FL announced that masks wearing will be made mandatory in Orange County and the city of Orlando this Saturday. WFTV9 reports that the mandate states that every person either working, living or visiting must wear a mask in public starting Saturday.

The order comes as Florida has seen an alarming increase in COVID-19 cases. The state had an increase of 3,200 new cases on Thursday, marking the tenth day of a significant increase.

Those exempted from the mandate are employees and customers of the following industries: transit, first response, government, health care, veterinarians, shelter or rehab centers, childcare, utility providers and construction. Also, children 2 two years old or younger or who have a health condition that would get worse if you wear a mask, or have a job where you do not interact with the public are also exempt.

Those actively exercising will also not have to wear a face mask.

WWE is currently taping television at the Performance Center in Orlando. It is unknown how the mandate might affect WWE amidst conflicting reports regarding whether fanswere allowed to wear a face mask at the recent television tapings.

WWE NXT Superstar Mia Yim reacted to the news on Twitter. She tweeted, "Your telling me a state that lost its mind over haircuts wasn't voluntarily wearing masks so now its a requirement?! Shocked (not really)".

Stay tuned to Wrestling Inc. on any updates on how this mandate will affect WWE and AEW going forward.

