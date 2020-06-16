As previously reported, real fans were in attendance at Monday's WWE television tapings for the first time since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. They consisted of local diehard fans as well as friends and family of the wrestlers.

Wrestling Inc. first reported that the fans signed waivers at the show stating that WWE wasn't liable if they contracted COVID-19 and that there could be inherent risk attending the event. The fans also had their temperatures taken and filled out a questionnaire. They were also told that they could not wear masks in the audience.

Wrestling Inc. reached out to WWE with some questions regarding fans attending the show, as well as when the company learned of a developmental talent testing positive for COVID-19. While WWE has not commented on the positive test, they did send us this statement regarding fans attending the show:

"Fans have not been in attendance at WWE events since March 13. Yesterday, a select number of friends and family were permitted to attend WWE's TV production. These individuals were required to participate in medical screenings prior to entering the closed set at our training facility, and were kept apart from in-ring performers and production personnel. Attendance was below 20% capacity and social distancing guidelines were adhered to with at least six feet between parties, thus face masks were not required."

Talent, employees and production crew are being tested for COVID-19 today at the WWE Performance Center. WWE Associate Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Dugas stated that once the test results come back, WWE will continue to proceed with their normal television production schedule. WWE is currently scheduled to tape next week's RAW and SmackDown, as well as two weeks of NXT, on Wednesday after today's tapings were cancelled.