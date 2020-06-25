WWE star and one half of the IIconics, Peyton Royce, has launched a new YouTube channel under the name, "Cassie Lee". As previously noted, this channel is part of two new projects she and IIconics partner, Billie Kay, have started working on in their spare time.

As seen above, Royce goes into detail about the various subjects her channel will focus on. She also promises that there will be appearances by her "best friend", likely Billie Kay, and her husband, AEW star Shawn Spears.

"What's up, you guys?" Lee asks. "I am Cassie Lee, and I wanted to welcome you to my channel, Cassie Vs:. Now on this channel, I will be bringing to you my subpar baking abilities, we're going to do some fashion, some beauty trends, and all about lifestyle with my husband and my best friend. So subscribe for me and come along for the journey because I have no idea what's in store, mate, but it will be fun. I'll tell you that much."

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions have recently been involved in feuds with Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross, as well as Sasha Banks & Bayley. The rivalry between the three teams culminated earlier this month at WWE Backlash in a triple threat tag team match that Banks & Bayley emerged victorious in.