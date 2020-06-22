Former WWE star, Karl Anderson, took to Twitter last night to interact with some of his fans. One Twitter user by the name of Ayub Abdi received a strong response from Anderson when bringing up the idea of a secret return to WWE.

"I'm making an outside bold prediction that The Good Brothers have likely been rehired by WWE around the last 2 Weeks and they are awaiting July 18, to throw one of the biggest swerve in Wrestling and The O.C. will soon rejoice," Abdi wrote.

Karl Anderson responded, "Absolutely F--king Not. Quote that. Dumb ass."

Anderson and Gallows were set to leave WWE in September 2019 when their contracts expired, but they reportedly re-signed with the company at that time. They were then released back on April 15 along with other talents as a part of the company-wide cuts brought on by COVID-19. The duo will be appearing on their "Talk'n Shop" podcast on July 18 to discuss exactly what happened that caused their departure.

Gallows and Anderson have been rumored for a return to Japan for New Japan Pro Wrestling once their 90 day no-compete clause ends. While Anderson has heavily teased a return to NJPW, nothing has been confirmed as of this writing.

You can see the full tweets below: