Several recently released WWE stars took to Twitter to comment during tonight's WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

The show featured a cinematic segment between The Viking Raiders and RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits. At one point the teams were fighting on top of a production truck which featured photos of several wrestlers, including No Way Jose. Jose took to Twitter to comment on his cameo, writing, "IM BACK!!", before adding, "Guys I'm not really back, just my face on a truck! [laughing emoji] thanks for the love tho"

Later in the segment, the teams ended up in a dumpster. The end of the segment saw a creature coming up to them and they fled. Rusev saw similarities between the creature and the Sea Creature from the Southpaw Regional Wrestling YouTube series, writing, "The sea monster from southpaw wrestling finally made its main roster debut!"

As previously reported, the segment was met with a lot of criticism online. While it was airing, Dax Harwood of FTR - who has been critical about the state of tag team wrestling in WWE - tweeted, "Yes, guys. We know. And yes, guys. We're happy. #FTR"

The main event featured Randy Orton facing Edge in what was billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever." While it may not have lived up to the billing, the match has been receiving rave reviews online. FTR are big fans of Orton, and Cash Wheeler referenced Tommaso Ciampa's recent shot at Orton when tweeting about the match. After Orton took a shot at all of the leg slaps at last weekend's NXT Takeover event, Ciampa said that he shows his daughter Randy Orton matches to get her to sleep.

Wheeler wrote, "If this puts your kid to sleep, your kid is dumb." He later added, "Before it gets out of hand, i don't really think this."

Guys I'm not really back, just my face on a truck! ???? thanks for the love tho — Levis ? (@WWENoWayJose) June 15, 2020

The sea monster from southpaw wrestling finally made its main roster debut! — Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 15, 2020

If this puts your kid to sleep, your kid is dumb. — CASH (@CashWheelerFTR) June 15, 2020

