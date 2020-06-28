Renee Young teased on social media that she had some big news to share this Wednesday.

She tweeted, "Hey y'all!! I'm so so happy, I have a big fat announcement for everyone on Wednesday!"

One fan speculated that Young was either pregnant, recovered from COVID-19, or was going back to Canada. She revealed that none of those were right.

"Lol sadly none of the above," revealed Renee. "But it's still good!"

As noted earlier this week, Renee Young tested positive for the coronavirus. She took the test on Monday.

WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix also commented on her tweet.

She wrote, "Why are you teasing us!!!! I need all the good news!!!!!"

Below you can see their tweets:

