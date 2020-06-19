The Money in the Bank pay-per-view had numerous memorable moments but one that people are still talking about is when Rey Mysterio was thrown off the roof. He talked about that experience on GalaxyCon's Rock Around the Ring.

"It was definitely a scary thought with the whole concept behind that event. I've been part of many Money in the Banks but this was definitely one of the most intriguing ones. I had no idea what the headquarters looked like and had probably been there maybe twice," said Mysterio. "So I had no idea where I was going or what floor I needed to get off of.

"On top of that – the rooftop – and not knowing there was a lower rooftop than the one we were on. At the end of the day, I thank God that it was only a six foot drop as it could have been much worse. Those are the kind of risks we take all for a briefcase that's hanging at the top of the ring and a chance at the World Title."

Mysterio often debuts new wrestling gear at big events like pay-per-views but due to the ongoing pandemic, those events have been scaled back. He was asked if he had anything special lined up for WrestleMania 36.

"I actually had some gear that was lined up for WrestleMania but it didn't come through because right around that time COVID was hitting," stated Mysterio. "I then started feeling sick right before WrestleMania and WWE requested that I stay home in case things got any worse. So, that made me hold back on the outfit that I was gonna display that night.

"But the outfit is based on an action figure that was just released in late March. It was the He-Man collection and the Masters of the Universe – the WWE Universe."

Rey Mysterio shirts, masks and sweatshirts are now available via Roots of Fight. To check them out click HERE.