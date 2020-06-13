For better or worse, social media plays a vital role in everyday life. During his interview on WWE's The Bump, Ric Flair mentions the immense amount of pressure the wrestlers are under, both in real life and on social media. Flair applauded them for how they behave publicly, but says he feels bad they're under so much pressure to keep a positive spotlight on themselves.

"I hate that the kids aren't having as much fun as they used to," Flair shared. "If they can't have fun, smile, and talk about other facets of their life with others, then they're under [too much] pressure. If they can't find that level of comfort in their downtime, and they're not possessed with tweeting, texting, or being upset with somebody else, to me, it would be impossible to work under those conditions."

Flair continued, "When I go [to WWE shows], I love to play around. I want to make people smile. I want people to say, 'God, it's fun to have Ric here.' If I ever found out that people don't want me to be there, it would break my heart. I just want to make people laugh."

Though many would say that Flair's work has touched their lives, he says he was touched the day that both Jim Ross and Dusty Rhodes accredited him as someone they highly respected. After hearing Ross and Rhodes praise him, Flair knew he had become an inspiration.

"When Jim Ross got inducted into the Hall of Fame - keep in mind that Jim has called matches for everyone from Ted DiBiase, Junkyard Dog, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Hunter [Triple H], Undertaker, Hulk, everybody - when Jim Ross said that I was the greatest wrestler he had ever called a match for upon his induction, I thought that was about as cool as cool could be," Flair exclaimed. "Same with Dusty [Rhodes] during his induction."

Over the years, Flair has gone on record to say his daughter, Charlotte Flair, is one of the best performers in professional wrestling, today. While some critics state that the choice is biased, Flair still stands by his daughter, as well as his former Evolution partner, Randy Orton, as his choices for being the best in-ring performers in the business, today.

"I know I have to be careful about what I say, but I'm not going to pull back the reigns on Charlotte," Flair stated. "I do think that Randy Orton is one of the best workers in the business today. It's easy to name five guys, but there is only one guy and one girl who is the best. Randy and Charlotte are the best. They've worked their ass off to get there."

"Can you believe Randy has been here for 18 years? He's on top, and he just turned 39, or something like that," Flair claimed. "It's absurd. Charlotte has been here for five years. As I said, she's been the champion 12 times, or whatever it is. There could have been 30 girls who could've been the champion 12 times. There's a reason why they made her the champion once."

Ric Flair's documentary, "WWE 24: The Final Farewell" premiered immediately right after NXT TakeOver: In Your House, last Sunday. The documentary can still be watched at the WWE Network.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.