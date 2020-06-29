"The Big Dog" Roman Reigns hasn't been seen live on WWE television since earlier this year due to concerns he had over wrestling during the coronavirus pandemic, as his battles with leukemia have left him immunocompromised.

During a new interview with The Hindu's Metroplus, Reigns shed some light on the decision he made to go on hiatus during these difficult times.

"For me, I just had to make a choice for my family. [WWE] has done everything that they can to make it the safest work environment possible," Roman said. "It is not the workplace that I was necessarily concerned about. The decision was taken mainly because each performer travels so much, and we are all such a diverse group and from all over the place. I'm not convinced, and I can't trust the fact that everybody is taking it as seriously and locking themselves down at home like I am.

"I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved," Reigns continued. "But I don't want it to come off as I am taking a stand against the company at all, because I love the WWE. I've been a part of this company since I was a little boy. That's why I always take it so personally when I represent them."

We noted back in April how Roman and his wife are expecting a set of twins to be added to the family. He commented on the challenges he's faced having to get everyone in the family on a similar sleeping schedule.

"It's been tough. It is hard to get two babies coordinated and on the same schedule, so that they don't keep you up all night!" Roman said. "They seem to have this little trick they like to play at about 6.30 in the morning, that is when I really wake up bright-eyed and ready to go. But it has been great. It has been a great blessing to have two more additions, and to be able to expand our family tree."

Roman hopes to be able to return to the ring soon, and he praises his fellow performers for being able to wrestle in an empty arena while he's away. He says that when he gets back into the mix, he hopes to start chasing the Universal Championship once again.

"I'm ready to smash people, if you know what I mean. I've been training my butt off during this pandemic," Reigns said. "As far as performing in front of an empty arena is concerned, it is tough and I really commend all the guys and girls who are doing it. Everything that I have ever learned was in order to get a reaction and to interact with our fans, so that is the hardest part.

"But when it comes down to it, I am gonna get in there and compete at the highest level, hopefully for a title. More specifically, the Universal Championship," Reigns said. "If not, I will be there to prove that I'm not just the top of the mountain, but I am the mountain. I am [WWE's] biggest star regardless of if I am on the show or not, so I have everything to prove and everything to lose as well."