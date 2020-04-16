WWE Superstar Roman Reigns spoke with Muscle & Fitness and revealed that his wife Galina is pregnant with twins.

Reigns has a nine-year-old daughter as well as twin boys, who were born in 2016. Reigns was asked if he had three kids when he shared the news.

"Three, with two in the oven!" Reigns replied. "So, I'm looking to be a Papa Bear of 5! Breaking news, we haven't shared that."

Reigns has been absent from WWE television since March, after he pulled out of his WrestleMania match with Goldberg. Reigns reportedly decided to pull out of the match because he was concerned about his health as he is immunocompromised due to his battles with leukemia. Reigns released a video on Instagram where he commented on some people criticizing him for pulling out of WrestleMania.

"You don't know the whole story," Reigns said. "All you know is what you think. 'Oh well, his health and this and that.' But you don't know what else is going on in my life. You don't know if I have newborns, you don't know if I have family in my household, older family.

"So, yeah, like the old saying... goo and flip that cover open and read a few pages. Get into a few chapters before you really start running your mouth and just take this time to better yourself, be present, and make the most out of this because if we can't grow in a time like this, I don't think we have a chance, man. This is the most downtime I've ever seen in my life. So, I just challenge everybody and I'm taking the steps right here with you. I'm not perfect, I'm a hater too sometimes. You know what I mean? But I try to always put it in perspective of why I want something or why I might be jealous of something, and then I put it in my grind, I put it to work, I figure out how I can get whatever I need or want, and I put it to work, and I don't focus on others hating on me, and I don't put focus on driving negativity to anybody else."

Congratulations to Roman and Galina!

Marc Middleton contributed to this article.