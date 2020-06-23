After apologizing publicly and privately to Sasha Banks over his controversial remarks about her from 2016, Sammy Guevara has posted another apology in a video on his YouTube channel.

As noted, AEW announced Guevara has been suspended without pay until further notice and will be going to sensitivity training while he's away.

In his latest video, Guevara said there won't be any of his usual vlogs for awhile and he is also taking a break from social media.

"I want to apologize to anyone I let down, to Sasha, to anybody I hurt with my words," Guevara said. "It just sucks because 2016 me is not me today. 2020 me would never say those kind of hurtful things that I said in 2016. I used to think it was funny to do some kind of shock humor to 'pop' the room I'm in.

"I thought it would be funny to do this shock humor, and it's not. I learned along the way — a lot has happened in four years of my life. I know a lot of people think four years is not that much time, but if you look at how much has happened to me in my life. From wrestling in the middle of nowhere in Texas to wrestling all around the world, to wrestling in different countries, to wrestling on TV for AEW. So much has happened to me in four years.

"One of the things that's happened is me growing, as a person. I understand now the words I say can impact people more than I'll ever understand. They can hurt people more than I'll ever realize. That's why you will not catch me saying these kind of hurtful things now in 2020. 2016 me is a very different me — and that's not an excuse. I still said those things and I'll still pay for those things, but that's not me. I think along these four years — more than anything — I feel like I've grown as a person and I've become better.

"Just know whenever I do come back, I will be better. I'm going to do sensitivity training and be a better version of myself. Again, sorry for anybody I let down, to Sasha, to anybody I hurt. I will be back, until then, take it easy, and I'll see you when I see you."

