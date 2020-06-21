Over the weekend, Sasha Banks declared she and Bayley were the "Greatest Tag Team of All-Time." Banks has since said they are better than WWE Hall of Famers Rock 'n' Roll Express, The Kabuki Warriors, and even Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara, also known as Le Sex Gods.

A fan on Twitter compared the quarterly ratings for this week's episodes of NXT and AEW, noting that Bayey and Banks gained viewers (757k, +83k) in their main event title match against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Jericho and Guevara lost to Best Friends in the main event of Dynamite, drawing 706k viewers.

Apparently, Banks and Bayley are the only two NXT or main roster stars to beat out Jericho head-to-head in the ratings since Dynamite debuted.

"We're better than #LeSexGods," Banks responded.

"Congrats guys, proud of you!" Jericho wrote back to Sasha, "But don't forget to add that you got SMOKED in the all important p18-49 demo (which is what advertisers care about the most) 367k to 264k! You did good...Just not good enough! [winking emoji]"

Guevara also got into the conversation, tweeting a throwback photo of Ricochet (real name, Trevor Mann) with Triple H.

"Why's Trevor tweeting about me from a different account?" Guevara wrote, jokingly getting Banks and Ricochet mixed up.

"Because he didn't you fool! I did [Heart eyes emoji] @SashaBanksWWE the greatest wrestler of all time and 1/2 of the greatest tag team of all time [smiling w/ hearts emojis]," Banks responded.

