WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley retained their titles two weeks ago on NXT against Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox. Afterwards, NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai came to the ring and cleared out Banks and Bayley. On social media, Shirai declare, "This is my house. This is my NXT."

In an interview with BT Sports, Banks didn't appreciate the champ's comments and responded, "She wants to claim that's her NXT. I made NXT, and she's just paying rent."

Banks posted a video today, challenging Shirai to a match at this Wednesday's Great American Bash edition of NXT.

"Who do you think you are? Coming out and saying that this is your NXT," Banks said. "Well, Io, 'ding dong!' There would be no NXT without Bayley and I. So what do you say at Great American Bash this Wednesday. Me and you. One-on-one. Cuz rent's due boo-boo, and it's time to collect."

Shirai has yet to respond, no word yet if this will be for the title or not. Bayley also said she'll be there in Banks' corner.

As noted, NXT Great American Bash will be a two-week event on July 1 and 8, going head-to-head with AEW Fyter Fest both weeks.

Update: Io Shirai responded to the challenge in the video below:

"Sasha. Bayley. You are more than welcome to come to my NXT again," Shirai said. "Just be ready — for the same reasons as last time."