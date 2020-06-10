When former WWE Raw Women's Champion, Becky Lynch, announced that she was going to become a mom, it seemed like everyone backstage was happy for her, except for Shayna Baszler. Since Lynch's initial announcement, Baszler still has no remorse for the comments she made on RAW and online after Lynch's big announcement.

"No, I think it's garbage," Baszler said with frustration on WWE's The Bump."What are we teaching? Responsibility? She had responsibilities to uphold as 'the champion' of the division. Like, take care of your responsibilities first. Don't leave the division in an uproar and then hand your title away to whoever you feel [deserves it].

"It's ridiculous. Everyone is like, 'Oh, that's so wonderful. Blah, blah, blah.' But, if that was your daughter, you would smack her upside the head and be like, 'You need to be smarter.' It's like a double standard."

It has been six months since Baszler debuted on the red brand. After making her debut with an attack on Lynch, Baszler posted a photo on her Instagram that said, "Opera non Verba," which translates to deeds not words in Latin. Baszler made it clear from that moment on, she was going to let her in-ring work do the talking for her.

"I think without saying much - everyone knows what I'm about," Baszler said with confidence. "To be honest, I haven't had to be in the ring very long with people to let people know what I'm about either. I think what someone does, says a lot more than what somebody says. Whether people live by that or not, I think people would agree with that. When I was training in MMA, that was the team motto. That carries over.

"I think people in this business worry too much about making people laugh backstage or something when they're talking on the mic or on camera. But, what matters more is what we do in the ring."

Baszler admits that her match at WrestleMania 36 was larger than life. However, she did take a moment to briefly complement Lynch for her role in the match.

"I think in some ways it was a blessing to have that happen, especially when you look at how the bell rang, Becky was down to sit in the pocket and throw down, which I was like, 'Ok, you want to do this, I'm good to do this,'" Baszler began. "The dream is [to perform] in front of 80,000 people at WrestleMania. Me moving to Raw was a great way to get across to people what I'm about in the ring.

"To have something where Becky Lynch - regardless of how I feel about her or whatever, in the most recent time, she's the most dominant female. She was the longest-reigning champion. I stood in there toe-to-toe [with her]. There's still a lot to learn. I think [my match with Lynch] showed people that I belong in that talk of who belongs in that title picture."

Many could agree that a Four Horsewomen match between WWE and MMA would be a spectacular event. But with both Ronda Rousey (MMA) and Lynch (WWE) gone, it's hard to say if that match will ever happen. If it does though, Baszler says that she's all in to be part of that explosive match.

"Here's the thing that I always argue that people misunderstand: when we say that we're the Four Horsewomen, we've never denied that those four girls are great wrestlers," Baszler clarified. "They put the NXT women's division on their shoulders at the time. They built that first kind of wave up.

"We've never, ever, ever denied that they were four great wrestlers, but we're an actual team. Those four have never gotten along at the same time for more than two minutes at the end of a pay-per-view. We are an actual team. You can't just pick 11 great football players and call them the 2019 Cheifs, you know what I mean? There's a team. We're not saying they aren't good wrestlers, but we're the team. That being said, if they decided that they wanted to get along for more than a couple of minutes at a time, and they want to piece together a game plan, they can go ahead and try. We'll happily get in there with them."

You can watch Shayna Baszler's full interview here. If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE's The Bump with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.