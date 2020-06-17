Anna Jay lost to the newly signed Abadon on tonight's AEW Dynamite. Afterwards, Brodie Lee and the rest of The Dark Order walked to the ring. Evil Uno and Grayson passed off an envelope to Colt Cabana, who was sitting at ringside. Last week, Cabana entertained the thought of joining the group by entering their lock room to talk with the group.

Jay was helped out of the ring and Lee put his hand out to help her. Two members of the group then guided Jay to the back, possibly adding another member to their ranks.

"Thanks for the hand," Jay wrote on social media after the show.

Meanwhile, Cabana agreed to tag with Brodie Lee against Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss on next week's Dynamite. In the video below, Cabana addressed if he's in The Dark Order.

"I have to do something different, I don't know what the different thing is yet," Cabana said. "Yeah, the camera caught me going into Mr. Brodie's office and I did talk to Mr. Brodie because I'm thinking to myself, 'What do I need to do?' What the camera didn't catch is I talked to Trent, I talked to Sonny Kiss, I talked to Luchasaurus that's what we do as wrestlers, we talk, so there's a lot of people jumping to conclusion. It does not mean I'm in The Dark Order."

Cabana then noted with unemployment so high right now in America, he's concerned about his own job when he keeps losing. He didn't want to pass up the opportunity to tag with Brodie Lee, but he's still doing his own thing.

"I have nothing for, or against, Mr. Brodie," Cabana continued. "I heard him out, I'm doing my own thing and I'm just looking forward to getting back on the win track and hopefully that starts next week, tagging with Mr. Brodie Lee."

