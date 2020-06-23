Recently on The New Day: Feel The Power, WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods held a Q&A session with fan-submitted questions. Among many other things, the trio talked about who would induct them into the WWE Hall Of Fame. Also, the current and defending WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions discussed the greatest professional wrestling match of all time.

With respect to the question of who will induct The New Day into the WWE Hall Of Fame, Kingston seemed to be apprehensive to even discuss a possible WWE Hall Of Fame induction.

"Oh wow, wow... that's... yeah, I don't know. I don't like to speculate on that. Yeah, maybe. I don't know. I don't like to look too, too far ahead like that. We're still doing it. Do you know what I mean? Who's to say? We might have just scratches the surface of our abilities, and capabilities, and achievements." Kingston added, "I can't. I'm superstitious, bro. I don't count chickens."

Big E immediately suggested the group's greatest rivals, The Usos, should induct The New Day.

"Mmmm... I would say Usos. I'm going to go with Usos. They are our greatest rivals [to] date." Big E continued, "well, we're already guaranteed in. He who shall not be named said it on TV a year ago! I remember he said we would go in the [WWE] Hall Of Fame. I don't remember every aspect of it, but he guaranteed us in."

Woods seemed to agree with E, saying that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has already said The New Day would be inducted into WWE Hall Of Fame on WWE programming.

"[McMahon] said we would go in together and [Kingston is] going to go in solo. Didn't he? Yeah, he said it on TV, that means it happens. It's canon. It's canon." Woods noted, "[McMahon] said it! Whatever he says goes! It's his sandbox!"

On the subject of the greatest match of all time, not Edge versus Randy Orton, Kingston named the classic Halloween Havoc match between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero for the WCW Cruiserweight Championship.

"I've got to go with - it's probably not a popular one - Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero at [WCW] Halloween Havoc," Kingston professed. "This is the one where [Mysterio] wore The Phantom… who's the superhero? Maybe he was just The Phantom. I don't know. But I love that match, and especially, reading Eddie Guerrero's book. A lot of times, we're put on a certain spot on the card, right? You feel like you should be higher up. You feel like you should be in the main event. You feel like you should be at the top because you are at the top of your game. Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero were at the top of their games. I mean, they've always been so great, but they had such great chemistry in WCW. I know we also have been put in positions where we felt like we had to kill it."

Kingston went on to say that The New Day have been in that same position as Mysterio and Guerrero of feeling like they should have a better spot on the card.



"They were kind of in the same position. Now, I feel like I resonate more with this because being on the inside of the business and knowing what they had to go through and not being given their due, they went out and stole the show and no one was able to follow that match." Kingston explained, "I just really resonate with that, where you feel like you're give one thing and you have to make it so much more and give that much more extra to let everybody know, 'you put me in this position? Alright, well everyone else is going to have a hard time following this.' So to me, like, yeah, that's the one for me."

Big E claimed that as he gains more experience as a professional wrestler, the big man understands more and more the reasoning behind the idea that Guerrero may be the best performer of all time.

"The longer I've been in [pro] wrestling, the more I jump on the case for Eddie being the best of all time, just because watching his stuff, man, he was so fluid and solid as a base doing lucha stuff," Big E said. "Like, he could do everything you needed to do in the ring to where all these little nuances and styles, he could do."

As a youth, Ron Simmons capturing the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Vader was Big E's favorite professional wrestling match. As a grizzled yet syrupy veteran of the squared circle, Big E thinks Shawn Michaels versus The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25 is the greatest match ever.

"I feel like this is a lazy answer, but I was going to go with Shawn and Taker from WrestleMania 25. And [the rematch from WrestleMania] 26 was great as well. I was also going to go… see my problem is I have a much greater appreciation for cruiserweight matches and that style now. When I was a kid, I just liked big dudes. That's why Goldberg was my guy. Yes, I don't want to get into that diatribe again. [Note: See E's "diatribe" on Goldberg here]. But this won't make anyone's greatest list for the most part, but I remember as a kid Vader and Ron Simmons when Ron Simmons won the World Heavyweight Championship and how big that was."

Woods weighed in on the subject of greatest wrestling match and claimed that 2 Cold Scorpio versus Sabu for the ECW Television Championship is the greatest match of all time.

"For me, my greatest match of all time is 2 Cold Scorpio versus Sabu in ECW. I believe it's for the ECW TV title. To me, it's great because, no, these are not guys like Undertaker [and] Shawn [Michaels] that is incredible for so many reasons. What a match. For me, it's two guys who are not at that level in their careers at that point, having this match that the crowd is so into, that was very entertaining, very hard-hitting, very captivating to watch. And since they weren't at the skill level of Undertaker and Shawn when they had that Undertaker/Shawn match, what draws you in, in my opinion, is the way that they carry themselves. It's like the swag that Scorp has in that match, he's on some other stuff that night. You guys know I'm already obsessed with him, but in that match, he was just clicking on all cylinders. So for me, I don't know, it's more of a specific emotional feel. That to me, was when 2 Cold Scorpio was at his best. And so, that's my favorite match."

Listen to the podcast here. If you use any of the quotes from this article, please credit The New Day: Feel The Power with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.