- Above is the latest WWE Top 10 featuring Randy Orton's greatest wins. The group included Orton defeating: Shawn Michaels, John Cena, Rob Van Dam, Edge, The Undertaker, and others.

- In the clip below, The Undertaker and Michelle McCool checked out a USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida to watch their daughter play. As noted, Taker said he has no desire to get back into the ring, but left the door open in case Vince McMahon is ever in a pinch.

The Undertaker may have retired in #TheLastRide, but tonight, he and his wife Michelle McCool were enjoying that retirement life at the USSSA Pride softball game against This Is Us in Florida.



Video courtesy: @USSSAPride #WWE pic.twitter.com/QDof14YJRo — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) June 28, 2020

- 22 years ago today, The Undertaker defeated Mankind in a Hell in a Cell Match at King of the Ring. Taker spoke last month about the match and chokeslamming Mick Foley through the cage. Here is an interview from last year with Foley, talking about his mentality going into the classic match.