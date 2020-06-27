The Velveteen Dream got into a car accident and was released from the hospital yesterday, as first reported by Fightful and confirmed by F4WOnline.

No additions details about the crash were given.

Back in April, Dream responded to allegations of inappropriate behavior with an underage fan.

"Be assured I did not communicate inappropriately with anyone," Dream wrote in a statement. "A private photo of mine was shared without my consent or knowledge and I am working with a third party to look into this matter."

Dream has since been named again through the #SpeakingOut movement as new allegations have been made against the NXT Superstar involving minors.

WWE and The Velveteen Dream have yet to comment on the latest claims. His most recent NXT TV appearance was on June 17.