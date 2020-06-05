As previously reported, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan is banned from all AEW events.

Khan was responding to Hogan's ex-wife Linda Hogan, who had tweeted in regards to the rioting amid the positive protests over the death of George Floyd, "watching the looting, it's all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized."

Khan responded, "You've now joined your husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations."

While Khan referred to Linda as Hogan's wife, they have been divorced since 2009. Linda has since deleted the tweet.

Khan told The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that he has been telling people long before Floyd's death that he would not use Hulk due to his racist comments recorded on tape that was leaked in 2015.

"What he said on the tape, long before George Floyd, I've told people I can't work with Hulk Hogan," Khan said.

Hogan appeared backstage at the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view in 2018 and apologized for his remarks, but said that he didn't know he was being recorded at the time. A lot of talent didn't accept Hogan's apology because he started his speech by warning the locker room that they might be recorded without their knowledge, making it appear that he cared more about getting caught than for atoning for his comments. Hogan later said that the wrestlers who weren't forgiving him did not "understand the brotherhood of wrestling."

"How can I look my Black friends, football players, employees in the face or myself in the mirror after the things [Hulk] said and has never given an adequate apology for?" He can't blame what he said on tape on the dangers of social media," Khan stated.

Several WWE stars eventually accepted Hulk's apology after speaking with him, including Titus O'Neil and Big E, who cleared up his issues with Hulk backstage at WrestleMania 35 last year.