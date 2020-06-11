E! has announced they have renewed "Total Bellas" for a sixth season.
Season 5 concluded tonight with the news that Nikki and Artem are having a boy in August.
The new season will premiere later this fall and follow the twins' births as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie becomes a mom of two.
"Total Bellas" is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein. Nikki and Brie also serve as Executive Producers.
RT if you're tuning in for #TotalBellas ? Season 6 ? https://t.co/diB2MX8BQY pic.twitter.com/5zl8ttyGEm— Total Bellas (@totalbellas) June 12, 2020
We are :) you'll see it on season 6 of #TotalBellas in the fall! N https://t.co/0WrNaJ2zda— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) June 12, 2020