E! has announced they have renewed "Total Bellas" for a sixth season.

Season 5 concluded tonight with the news that Nikki and Artem are having a boy in August.

The new season will premiere later this fall and follow the twins' births as Nikki navigates the joys of parenthood for the first time and Brie becomes a mom of two.



"Total Bellas" is produced by WWE and Bunim/Murray Productions with Gil Goldschein. Nikki and Brie also serve as Executive Producers.