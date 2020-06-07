As noted, the main event of tonight's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" show saw Io Shirai capture the NXT Women's Title by defeating Io Shirai and former champion Charlotte Flair.

Triple H took to Twitter after the match and congratulated Shirai.

He wrote, "What an absolutely incredible main event. So proud of all three of the women in this match. Congratulations to @shirai_io, the NEW #WWENXT Women's Champion! #NXTTakeOver #WeAreNXT"

For those who missed it, you can see photos and videos from the Triple Threat at this link. Below is Triple H's full tweet with photo: