On Sunday WWE will be hosting their first In Your House event in over 20 years as NXT TakeOver: In Your House takes place. It will be the first TakeOver event since the coronavirus pandemic and will be held without fans from Full Sail.

Triple H took part in a media call prior to the event where Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman asked him about fans potentially returning to WWE events amid Florida's phase two of re-opening.

"Since the beginning of this we've been looking at all options finding to figure out how to navigate all of this. Since things have changed, we've worked closely with the government in Florida to make sure we're doing everything that they want us to do and then some," said Triple H.

"This has just come about and all options are on the table for us. We need to understand completely what they're saying can and can not be done and we'll respond accordingly. What we do is for our fans and we feel its our duty to continue to deliver for them. They've been there for us and we want to be there for them at this time when they need that entertainment. The faster we can get ourselves in front of our fans and doing what we do, the better as long as it's safe for everyone."

There's been much discussion on how often performers are being tested for COVID-19 or even if they're being tested at all. Triple H discussed the protocols WWE is using regarding testing.

"We have medical experts on our team who work with the CDC and the government to determine what is the best approach to take to ensure the safety and wellness of our performers. That is working with the local and federal government. When you begin to talk about various types of testing, the accuracy of those tests become questionable," said Triple H. "So, we need to do what we're being told to do by the medical experts. Once that widespread testing that is accurate becomes available, we will do so. But the accuracy of those tests has to be there first. In the meantime, our medical protocols are extensive and, most importantly, they've worked."

The pandemic has slowed down many of WWE's plans for 2020 and beyond and Triple H was asked if they still have interest in opening Performance Centers in Latin America or Japan.

"Yes, that is still a goal. The international expansion – whether that's Performance Centers, recruiting new markets or creating localized content like what we do with NXT UK. The moment in time we're in with the global pandemic has put a lot of that on hold," said Triple H. "We have to figure out where things will go after we come out of this situation but that is very much still a goal."

He added that WWE is still committed to the UK PC and they have a lot of athletes chomping at the bit to get back to doing what they love to do. He said once they are given the green light, then it will be spectacular.

"When all of this first started to happen, talent like Pete Dunne we sent them home because we could see some of this travel stuff happen," said Triple H. "We were trying to get them back before it became problematic and now, we're just waiting for this to open up so we can get back to doing what we do and they can get back to their careers. So, when all of this is behind us, it will be very exciting for them and the global expansion will be huge for a lot of markets."

WWE NXT "TakeOver: In Your House" will take place this Sunday night and will be streamed via the WWE Network.