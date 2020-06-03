WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly sent an e-mail to everyone in the company this afternoon to address WWE's continued support of diversity.

The e-mail reportedly addressed the importance of diversity, according to PWInsider. Vince noted that 24/7 mental health counseling would be available to anyone who feels they need the assistance, as well as access to a specific e-mail address for any employee to directly address diversity concerns, and bring them to the attention of the company.

Vince also included links to a number of different diversity training courses that WWE previously made available to company employees for free. It was a reminder that WWE supports employees taking the courses if they choose to.

On a related note, WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and commented on racial injustice.

"I love and support my Black friends and colleagues. To everyone who has ever felt the impact and fear of racial injustice, I will use my voice for you," Stephanie wrote after quoting Dr. Martin Luther King.

As noted on Tuesday, WWE went silence on social media and issued a statement on equality and the death of George Floyd. You can click here to read that statement. WWE is still using the blacked-out social media profile photos in support of Tuesday's "#BlackoutTuesday" campaign.

