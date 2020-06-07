On June 7, 2010, Nexus made its memorable debut on an episode of RAW, destroying John Cena and everything at ringside in the process. Led by Wade Barrett, the group originally featured other NXT rookies: Daniel Bryan, Darren Young, Skip Sheffield, Michael Tarver, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, and David Otunga.

Since today is the tenth anniversary of the group's first appearance on WWE TV, Barrett (Stu Bennett) gave his thoughts on social media.

"10 years ago today: June 7th 2010. Thank you to the other seven men who helped make it happen. History will be written by the victors, but those who were there to witness it are forever immune to their revision. You're either Nexus or you're against us."

As time went by the stable also featured John Cena, Husky Harris, Michael McGillicutty, CM Punk and Mason Ryan, but WWE officially disbanded the group in August of 2011.

In a separate interview, Darren Young had commented the group was scheduled to make an appearance at this year's WrestleMania, but it didn't come together.

Last month, Heath Slater joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily to give his memories of Nexus.