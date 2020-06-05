Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Adam Cole's WWE contract coming up

* AEW Dynamite viewership down 12%

* AEW Fyter Fest as a a two-night TV PPV event

* Marq Quen as Cody's next TNT Championship opponent

* Jimmy Korderas' criticism of Cody intentionally bleeding

* Tony Khan's comments on banning Hulk Hogan from AEW

* Lio Rush calling Drake Maverick's WWE re-hiring "a slap in the face"

* The future of the Impact World Championship

Nick's interview with Joseph P Ryan (aka Joey Ryan). Featuring Ryan discussing:

* The current social unrest in America

* Why he chose to sign with Impact Wrestling

* Deciding to dramatically change up his persona

* Which former WWE talent he would like to see Impact bring in

* His appearance on RuPaul's Drag Race season four

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing what legends you would like to see come out of retirement for one more match

