Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!
Today's episode features:
Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:
* AEW suspending Sammy Guevara
* BTE not being released this week
* Impact firing Joey Ryan and Dave Crist
* RAW fallout
* Armando Alejandro Montalvo arrested again outside the WWE PC
* FS1 scaling back on WWE Backstage
Nick's interview with Kiera Hogan. Featuring Hogan discussing:
* How she is celebrating Pride month
* Her alliance with Tasha Steelz
* Impact possibly bringing back the Knockouts tag titles
* Feeling pushed aside by Impact again
* Renewed interest in TNA
The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing R-Truth's feud with Akira Tozawa and his band of motorcycle riding ninjas
