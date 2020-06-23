Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!WW The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Second City Chicago's EJ Cameron joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* AEW suspending Sammy Guevara

* BTE not being released this week

* Impact firing Joey Ryan and Dave Crist

* RAW fallout

* Armando Alejandro Montalvo arrested again outside the WWE PC

* FS1 scaling back on WWE Backstage

Nick's interview with Kiera Hogan. Featuring Hogan discussing:

* How she is celebrating Pride month

* Her alliance with Tasha Steelz

* Impact possibly bringing back the Knockouts tag titles

* Feeling pushed aside by Impact again

* Renewed interest in TNA

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag discussing R-Truth's feud with Akira Tozawa and his band of motorcycle riding ninjas

