Michael Wiseman joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* The anonymous WWE talent who spoke out about COVID-19 concerns

* WWE's upcoming plans for TV tapings

* WWE NXT UK Superstars released due to #SpeakingOut allegations

* Exclusive news on The Wyatt Swamp Match

* Smackdown's Undertaker tribute

* Randy Orton wanting to work with NXT talent

Wrestling Inc. correspondent Scott Fishman's interview with AEW's Dasha Fuentes

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at what you all think Renee Young's big announcement will be on Wednesday

