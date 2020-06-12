Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Bruce Prichard replacing Paul Heyman as WWE RAW Executive Producer

* Backstage news on Chris DeJoseph's WWE firing

* AEW and NXT's viewership dips

* Billy Gunn not using the "Gunn" last name in AEW

* Rumors of WWE buying EVOLVE

* AJ Styles reaction to CM Punk's comment about him

Nick's interview with MLW's King Mo. Featuring Mo discussing:

* Why he chose to sign with MLW

* His recent bout with Low Ki

* The American Top Team - Team Filthy alliance

* MLW signing with DAZN

* Wanting to headline NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing how you think WWE RAW will be different now that Bruce Prichard is Executive Director

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes.