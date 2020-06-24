Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Charlotte Flair taking time away from WWE

* Backstage news on Andrade and Angel Garza

* Marty Scurll's statement regarding allegations against him

* Keith Lee speaking out

* Saraya Knight's statement regarding allegations against her

* Sarah Logan taking time away from pro wrestling

Nick's interview with Zack Clayton. Featuring Clayton discussing:

* Being trained by Johnny Rodz

* How he got on AEW's radar

* His AEW Dark match against QT Marshall

* Working with Dustin Rhodes

* What his girlfriend JWOWW thinks of his pro wrestling career

You can follow Zack Clayton on Twitter @ZackCarpinello

The latest installment of The Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag looking at who you all think is the best active female Superstar in WWE

