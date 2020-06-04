Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* WWE's taping schedule for the next two weeks

* WWE reportedly trying to re-sign released talent

* Drake Maverick signing a WWE NXT contract

* Velveteen Dream and Adam Cole facing off in a Backlot Brawl

* Arn Anderson signing a new AEW deal

* DDP bestowing his Diamond Cutter to Q.T. Marshall

The full audio from Triple H's WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" media call

The latest Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag taking at look which legend turned manager you think has done the best job in AEW

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.