Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Jeff Hardy throwing urine in Sheamus face and then losing at Backlash

* Randy Orton and Edge's "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever"

* Akira Tozowa now leading a gang of motorcycle riding ninjas

* Backstage news on scrapped plans for Jinder Mahal

* More on Paul Heyman no longer serving as RAW Executive Producer

* Alexa Bliss setting her Twitter account to private

* Kris Statlander's injury

Nick's interview with former WWE Superstar Stu Bennett. Featuring Bennett discussing:

* Working with Vinnie Jones on "I Am Vengeance: Retaliation"

* Learning to work with firearms for his films

* The recent NEXUS reunion rumors

* Whether he is retired from pro wrestling

* His WWE exit

* What he thinks of the current state of pro wrestling

Stu Bennett stars in "I Am Vengeance: Retaliation" which will be released on June 19th in the United States and July 13th in the UK. It will be available on all major video platforms and on DVD.

The latest Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag taking at look how Edge and Randy Orton delivered on their "Greatest Match Of All-Time Moniker"

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily here.