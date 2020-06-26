Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Christy Olson joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Impact terminating Tessa Blanchard's contract

* WWE NXT beating AEW Dynamite in viewership

* Backstage new on AEW talent not being used due to COVID-19 exposure

* "WWE Extreme Rules: The Horror Show"

* Alexa Bliss' response to a threatening fan

Nick's interview with Sports Illustrated's Justin Barrasso. Featuring Justin discussing:

* WWE's multiple positive COVID-19 tests

* WWE Smackdown taping plans

* Vince McMahon's leadership

* CM Punk's post-WWE Backstage pro wrestling options

The latest installment of the Wrestling Inc. mailbag discussing which TV PPV event you are more excited for... The Great American Bash of Fyter Fest

You can check listen to past episodes of The Wrestling Inc Daily by subscribing to the show on iTunes. Please leave a comment or rating when you visit our iTunes page!