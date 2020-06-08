Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, which you can listen to via the player above. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes.

Today's episode features:

Justin LaBar joining Nick to talk all the pro wrestling news from the last twenty-four hours. Including:

* Io Shirai's WWE NXT Women's Championship win

* Keith Lee's Black Lives Matter gear

* Triple H addressing the NXT roster regarding Black Lives Matter

* Backstage backlash to Jaxson Ryker's comments

* CM Punk calling out AJ Styles

* A possible Bobby Lashley WWE Championship run

* WWE working on new belt designs

* The Boss "n" Hug connection winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships

* Jinder Mahal and Elias' injuries

The full audio from Triple H's post-WWE NXT "Takeover: In Your House" media call

The latest Wrestling Inc. Daily mailbag taking at look which match you thought stole the show at Takeover

